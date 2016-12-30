Ogun Pension Boss Calls For Workers Commitment To Duty

Staffers of the Ogun State Bureau of Local Government Pensions have been charged to be more committed and continue to abide with the civil service rules and regulations in the discharge of their duties especially to Pensioners in the State.

The Permanent Secretary in the Bureau, Mrs Irene Folashade Kokumo who made this known at a meeting with members of staff of the Bureau held at the conference room of the Bureau, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that she was happy with reports about the commitment of workers to duty, especially on punctuality to work, saying that she would not condone any unwholesome character particularly lateness to work as hard working staff would be commended adequately.

Kokumo also added that she would not stand any act of indecent dressing from both the male and female staff, explaining that proper and decent dressing among the workers would not only promote morals in the service but also portray someone as well cultured.

‘’ Am very particular about the mode of dressing, am very particular about it, we are all civil servants, we all know the rules that guides the service, when you are coming to the office, you should dress like you are coming to an office environment and not to dress like someone going to a disco party or market, there is a saying, ‘The way you dress is the way you will be addressed. If you are putting on a shirt, you must use your tie, if it is Buba and Sokoto or Iro and Buba, use cap and head gear,’’ She said.

She enjoined staffers to extend same co-operation her predecessors enjoyed to her, saying that co-operation and unity of purpose would go a long way in taking the bureau to a higher level.

Mrs. Kokumo was the Head of Local Government Administration, (HOLGA) at the Odeda Local Government Area of the state until her appointment as a Permanent Secretary in the Bureau by the State Government.

Her career as Head of Local Government Administration in the Local Government Service of the State covered Ipokia, Yewa South, Ifo, Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Local Government Area of the State.