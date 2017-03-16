Ogun Partners Foreign Firm On Sustainable Forest Management

In order to certify its ability at effectively managing forest reserves in accordance with the global best practice, the Ogun Ministry of Forestry has partnered with Mirro Forestry Limited, a private forest reserve based in Ghana to understudy technique and management skills suitable for forest management.

Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal who emphasised on the importance of partnership while fielding questions from journalists at his Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta said that it afforded the ministry an opportunity of presenting two of its officials for a – two day training in Ghana to understudy new technique in sustainable forest management.

He said that nine forest reserves in the State needed to attain global standard, saying that the partnership would promote silviculture, especially in the ways of keeping inventory in the State reserves, forest management, monitoring of all activities as well as trading within the reserves in line with global standard.

‘’One of our objective in this Ministry is to hold tight to benchmark in line with the world best practises and to ensure our reserves in the State are develop in line with the global standard’’, he said.

Lawal further disclosed that apart from the new technique, the State government would engage in Private Public Partnership (PPP) to achieve sustainable forest reserves and ensure proper inventory of same across the State.