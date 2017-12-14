Ogun, Oyo, Meet To Profer Solutions On Boundary Crisis

Ogun and Oyo State Governments have expressed readiness to work in tandem with the 14 man Boundary Committee set up by the two States to resolve the perennial boundary disputes between them.

Deputy Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the State Boundary Committee, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga and her Oyo State counterpart, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, revealed this at the joint National Boundary Commission on Inter-State Boundary disputes held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olumide Ayeni, commended the National Boundary Commission for its unrelenting efforts at resolving boundary disputes not only between the two States but across the country.

Chief Onanuga called on the affected communities to embrace peace and imbibe the spirit of brotherliness among themselves, pledging the State’s commitment to the Commission.

Ogun State Surveyor General, Surv. Kensalem Onosose noted that there are some technical discrepancies between the 1926 and 2006 commission verdict on the said boundary crisis, urging the National Boundary Commission to look into it.

Earlier in his opening address, the Director General of the National Boundary Commission represented by Surveyor Adamu Adaji, noted that for peace to reign among the border communities of the two States, the Commission would have to address latest complaints and work out a programme of action towards completing the demarcation of the remaining sectors of the boundary.

Part the five points resolutions reached at the meeting was that the two State Governments should investigate the incidences reported and take appropriate action to promote peace, while the States, the affected Local Government Councils and respective Traditional Institutions should continue to ensure peaceful co-existence amongst the border communities pending the report from the inter states boundaries committee.