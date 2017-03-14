Ogun, NDLEA Inaugurates Drug-Free Club In Secondary Schools

Determined to curb the menace of drug abuse among teenagers and forestall related juvenile delinquencies, the Ogun State Government in collaboration with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inaugurated Drug Free Club in ten Secondary Schools in the State.

Inaugurating the club at Rev. Kuti Memorial Grammar School, Isabo, Abeokuta South Local Government Area, Director, Pharmaceutical Department, Ministry of Health, Pharm. Olufemi Fafiolu, said the step became necessary to enlighten the students on the dangers inherent in drug abuse.

He said it has been observed that drug abuse has been on the increase in the country, particularly amongst students noting that the menace had deteriorated to Primary School level.

Pharm. Fafiolu urged parents to closely monitor their wards, saying hard drugs were capable of causing brain damage, affecting the neuron membranes and could also cause Parkinson disease, advising students to stay away from drugs not prescribed by medical personnel.

In her presentation, the Principal Staff Officer, Department of Drug Demand Reduction Unit (NDLEA), Mrs. Ekwu Eucharia said an average addict consumed about 30ml of drugs per day, which was the level of nicotine required to satisfy the craving of a smoker.

Eucharia highlighted some of the symptoms associated with drugs addict to include increased aggression, attitudinal change, depression, truancy, destitution, prostitution and criminal tendencies, warning that the treatment and rehabilitation of a drug addict was 50- 50 chances, depending on level of addiction.

The NDLEA boss advised parents to be wary of symptoms such as deficiency in blood, glazed eye, dilated or constricted pupils, weight changes, bruises, infection, disruption of normal brain functioning, heart and organ dysfunction and physical changes in their children so as to report such promptly to the NDLEA office, Ogun State Ministry of Health, Department of Pharmaceutical Services or call the following lines 08033461299, 08038398864.