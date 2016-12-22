Ogun Muslim Pilgrim’s Board Takes 2017 Hajj Screening To Grassroots

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board has begun its screening exercise in four designated zones in the State to ease the exercise for intending pilgrims who wish to perform 2017 Hajj to Makkah and Medina at the grassroots.

This is just as the Chief Imam, Ijebu-Ode Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdur-Razaq Salaudeen commended the board for the initiative when the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abd.Hakeem Kalejaiye, visited the zone to monitor the screening exercise.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Abd.Hakeem Kalejaiye said the motive behind taking the screening exercise and sales of forms to the Zonal Central Mosques was to make the purchase easier and accessible to the intending pilgrims at the grassroots.

He noted that the exercise was being carried out simultaneously in Abeokuta Central Mosque, Kobiti; Ijebu-Ode Central Mosque, Ilaro Central Mosque, Sagamu Central Mosque and Ifo Central Mosque respectively.

Kalejaiye also assured that the board would as well make payments for 2017 hajj exercise convenient and easy for those that scale through the screening, saying the board would allow four instalments of not less that N250, 000.00 from successful candidates shortlisted within three months pending when the actual hajj fare would be announced.

Two of the participants, who were also intending pilgrims, Ajimotokan Moshood and Balogun Halimah said they were impressed that the board deemed it fit to bring the screening to the local level, observing that it has saved them the stress of travelling far to get accredited.