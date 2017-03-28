Ogun Mobilises Contractors Back To Site

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has announced that contractors working on all the ongoing projects across the state have been mobilised back to site.

Amosun, stated this while briefing journalists after the weekly State Executive Council meeting held at the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday.

“Contractors working on all our ongoing projects have been mobilised back to site across the state in the last one week and activities will now resume fully in all those places,” he said.

The governor, who assured that no project would be abandoned, said his administration would make meaningful impact in all the sectors, especially education, housing, agriculture and health.

“We are determined to change the landscape of Ogun State completely,” Amosun said.

According to the governor, the projects for which the contractors were mobilised include, Magboro-Arepo road; Ilara-Ijoun-Ilase road; Ejinrin-Oluwalogbon road; Ijoko-Akute-Alagbole road; Lafenwa-Ayetoro road; Enugada-Adatan road, Ikangba-Ilese-Itele- Ijebu Mushin road that strtches across four Local Government Areas; Ijebu Igbo bridge; Ilisan-Ago Iwoye road; Folagbade-Ibadan garage-Imowo road and Sagamu-Ogijo.

Also mentioned by him are Atan-Agbara-Lusada road; Ilo-Awela road; Ilaro-Owode road; Ilaro township road; Ilaro township bridge and Ojuore Ota bridge among others.

Amosun added that pedestrian bridges would also be constructed in Panseke, Mowe and Ibafo areas.

Noting that the Sango-Ojodu Abiodun road is capital intensive, the governor said, not withstanding, contractors have been mobilised to return to the project, while assuring that the five flyovers on the road would be the first to be completed.

He further revealed that rural dwellers are not left out in the infrastructural development of the state, assuring that contractors have also been mobilised to work on rural roads.

The governor reaffirmed his administrations’ commitment towards completing the Abeokuta City Center, the Airport, and railway projects before the end of his tenure of office.

He also called on the Federal Government to cede some of the federal roads in the state, such as the Sagamu-Ogijo road, Papalanto-Interchange road, Epe-Ijebu Ode road and Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta road, to the state for proper maintenance.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari led government for leaving no one in doubt about it’s intention to fix the huge infrastructural deficit in the country, revealing that the Federal Government has promised to refund N124 billion to the state government for the federal roads reconstructed across the state.