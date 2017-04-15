Ogun Magistrates Set Pace In Justice Delivery – Olopade

Magistrates in the Ogun State Judiciary have been described as pace-setters in the area of effective justice delivery among its counterparts in the nation.

Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Olatokunbo Olopade made this disclosure while declaring open a two-day conference commemorating the 37th Annual Conference of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun State Chapter with the theme, ‘’Sustaining and Enhancing an Effective Magistracy in the Present Dispensation’’ held at the High Court, Isabo, Abeokuta.

Justice Olopade commended the magistrates for effectively discharging their judicial duties at reducing the backlog of cases in Courts, adding that the State Judiciary had not been found wanting in fulfilling of its financial obligations for the smooth running of its duties.

While presenting a paper titled ‘’Eliminating the Hindrances to Speedy Trials in Criminal Matters’’ Hon. Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, who was the guest speaker, disclosed that unnecessary extra-ordinary delays in criminal sections, prolonged and protracted trials of alleged offenders were endemic phenomenon in Nigeria.

‘’No doubt, the integrity and acceptance of any judicial system is rooted in public trust and is anchored on the belief in the courts to do justice diligently and expeditiously. The courts are the citadels of justice’’. she said.

Justice Majekodunni added that there were several factors responsible for the delay in effective magistracy in the present dispensation such as lack of technological advancement, shortage of judicial officers and courts/heavy dockets, reluctance of witnesses to testify amongst others, saying that to sustain magistracy in the present dispensation depends largely on availability of witnesses, the ability of the judge or magistrate to control the proceedings, proficiency of both the prosecuting and defence counsels as well as the technological know-how of the judicial officers.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman, Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Branch, Mrs. Oriyomi Sofowora, commended the State judiciary under the present administration for supporting magistrates in the effective discharge of their duties, adding that the Chief Judge had placed more emphasis on training and re-training of magistrates in the State so as to make them trail-blazers among their counterparts in the country.