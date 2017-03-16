Ogun Lawmakers Support Creation Of Cattle Ranches

In its bid to stem incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen which often result in loss of lives and property, members of the Ogun State House of Assembly have unanimously called for the immediate establishment of cattle ranches in the State.

The Lawmakers made the call during the second reading of a bill titled: “HB No. 09/OG/2016- Ogun State Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Law, 2016”, where they spoke extensively on the desirability of the establishment of the cattle ranches.

Their submissions followed a motion moved by a member representing Ifo II State Constituency, Hon Ganiyu Oyedeji, seconded by his counterpart representing Odogbolu State constituency, Hon. Adebowale Ojuri and supported by the Whole House.

Opening debate on the bill titled, ” A bill for a Law to regulate Animal Grazing, Establishment of Cattle Ranches and for other matters incidental thereto or connected therewith’’, Oyedeji underscored the urgent need for the Assembly to put in place necessary legislative framework to regulate the activities of Fulani nomads who move around with dangerous weapons in the guise of grazing while their cattle often destroyed farmlands.

He explained that it was high time the illegal activities of the herdsmen were nipped in the bud, adding that the bill when passed into law would curb the excesses of the herdsmen as well as forestall communal clashes in the State.

Other members including the Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja, Adebowale Ojuri and Adeyemi Harrison argued that the bill would spell out the mode of operation for all concerned stakeholders in cattle rearing, as well as enhance agricultural production in the State.

The Assembly men also called on the Federal Government through the Nigerian Immigration Services to step up measures at beefing up security at the various land boarders linking the State to checkmate illegal migration of illegal aliens.

On his part, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi applauded his colleagues for their robust contributions on the bills and directed that the bills be committed to the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry for further legislative actions.

Meanwhile, two bills have scaled first reading on the floor of the Assembly, the bills are “HB. No. 18/OG/2017-“A bill for a Law to make provisions for the Administration of Criminal Justice in the High Courts and Magistrates’ Courts of the State and for other related matters, 2017 while the second bill reads “HB. No. 17/OG/2017, “A bill for a Law to provide for the resolution of disputes by arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms as well as the establishment of Ogun Court of Arbitration and for connected purposes, 2017”.