Ogun JSC Recruits For Customary Courts

courtOgun State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has commenced the sale of forms to interested applicants as it recruits for the position of the President (GL 10) grade 1 Ogun State Customary Courts.

A release signed by the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission, Mr. Kolawole Peters, stated that applicants should be qualified to practice as Barrister and Solicitor in Nigeria with not less than five (5) years of post qualification experience and should be an indigene of Ogun State.

The release disclosed further that appointment of successful candidates would be on contract, renewable every three years.

It further added that application forms and tellers were obtainable from the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta at the cost of N20,000 payable to Unity Bank, Ita-Eko while curriculum vitae and credentials should be returned to the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission

Interested applicants are advised to visit the JSC website atwww.ogunstatejsc.org.ng for more information.

