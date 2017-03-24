Ogun Info Comm. Donates To Pupils As He Marks Birthday

In furtherance of his commitment to change the fortune of the less-privileged in his primary constituency, the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Adedayo Adeneye has donated instructional materials to pupils in schools in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the State

The commissioner made the donation under the umbrella of his Non¬-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Adeneye Foundation as part of activities to mark his birthday.

Adeneye, who said he was committed to the well-being and emancipation of the needy, added that his love for children, teachers and the teaching profession necessitated the gesture.

Recalling how his teachers encouraged him to study harder, the commissioner said this prepared him for the challenges he later faced in life, urging teachers not to relent in their efforts at bringing up responsible and respectable leaders of tomorrow.

Reward of teachers, he noted, was no longer in heaven, expressing the hope that they will certainly be rewarded here on earth, calling on other well-to-do individuals to remember their alma-maters by giving back to where they were made as well as the society at large.

“When one gets to this age, which is over 50, one must be thankful to God. I thank Him for sparing my life and enabling me to see another year. I usually don’t celebrate my birthdays, but I have decided to celebrate with the less- privileged. We must not also forget the teachers, who have made sacrifices. I pray God to help me reach out to more schools”, Adeneye added.

While welcoming the commissioner to the Holy Trinity Anglican Primary School, Ibefun, the Liken of Ibefun, Oba Gideon Adetoye, noted that the show of love to the indigent pupils was worthy of commendation.

“Adeneye has demonstrated that he is a worthy son of Ibefun. I really commend his kind gesture. His father also identified with his community when he was alive. I pray God to continue to lift him higher”, Oba Adetoye said.

The monarch, who also attended the school, encouraged the pupils to be studious, respectful and diligent, adding that the only way they could reciprocate the Commissioner’s gesture was for them to study harder and be determined to be successful in life.

Other schools that benefitted from the distribution of bags, books, sandals and other instructional materials included Saint James’ United Primary School, Mobalufon, St. Peter’s Anglican Primary School, Imosan Ijebu and St Francis Catholic Primary School, Ibefun.