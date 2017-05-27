Ogun Hospital Workers Tasked On Dedication To Duty

Workers in Ogun government’s Hospitals have been charged to remain dedicated and show more commitment in the receipt and care for patients so as to ensure healthily living among the people.

The Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Ekundayo Ayinde, who gave this charge during a monitoring exercise to the General Hospital, Iberekodo and Community Hospital, Isaga, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, said the act of indiscipline among government workers must be contained if standard must be maintained.

‘’Government workers must put aside every other job to do government work to justify what they earn. Workers must be committed, dedicated and lead by example, absence from work and laziness will not be condoned.

Anybody who cannot work should go back home and not disturb the system’’, he said.

Dr. Ekundayo also visited the Palace of Onisaga of Isagaland, Oba Joseph Tella, where he appreciated the support of the Oba for donating pumping machine to ensure regular supply of water to the Community Hospital at Isaga.

In their responses, Dr. Temitope Adeyemi of General Hospital, Iberekodo and Dr. Olujimi Dipeolu of Community Hospital Isaga, appreciated the Permanent Secretary and his team for paying them visit, calling on government to fix some bad portions of roads leading to the hospitals.