Ogun Hospital Receives Award For Efficient Delivery

The commitment of the present administration at ensuring efficient health care delivery for its citizenry has begun to pay off as the Federal Ministry of Health awarded General Hospital, Idiroko as the best Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNI) supported facility for 2017.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this while presenting award to the State in recognition of the hospital’s commitment and support for Nigeria Qual HIV programme held at Reiz Hotel, Abuja.

The Minister represented by Head of Strategic Information, National AIDs/STIs Control Programme (NASCP) Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Charles Nzelu said the Ogun State General Hospital, Idiroko emerged the best among other facilities in Nigeria due to its compliance with the required standard.

He noted further that Ogun State was known for reputable standard especially in the area of provision of efficient health care delivery towards improving health status of its citizens across the State.

In his remarks the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde lauded commitment of the State Government at improving the welfare of the people particularly those living with HIV in the State.

The Medical Director, General Hospital, Idiroko, Dr. Mrs. Margret Kilanko, appreciated the organizer for the recognition, pledging that the facility would redouble their effort and providing more efficient health care service for the people.