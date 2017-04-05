Ogun HoS Urges Teachers To Preserve Core Values

Wednesday , 5 April 2017
The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande has urged teachers in the State to be role models to their students and the young ones to enable them succeed in life.

Sobande stated this while receiving the members of the Academic staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Ogun State Chapter who paid him a visit at his Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Head of Service admonished the teachers to see themselves as key in imparting knowledge towards improving the lives of their students, saying that teaching as a career should be seen as the toast of public service that  impacts positively on the lives of the people .

Speaking earlier, ASUSS Chairman, Comrade Akeem Lasisi,  appreciated the efforts of Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s led- administration at allocating over 20% of the State budget to education sector, describing it as the most friendly government in the region.

He further pledged the support and readiness of the association to key into the development agenda of the government.

