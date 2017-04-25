Ogun HoS Urges All To Be Good Unto Others As He Clocks 57.

The Ogun State Head of Service Mr Abayomi Sobande has urged all workers to be good unto others and to themselves.

Mr. Sobande said this during a surprise birthday wish he was greeted with when walked into his office for the day’s job and noticed the presence the members of body of permanent secretaries, members of staff of the office of the head of service, service matters and the bureau of establishment.

The HoS described how overwhelmed he was to see people celebrating his happy moment with him as he said wishing others with goodness is wishing oneself good.

His words ” as eyo masquerades will say moyo fun o, moyo fun ara mi. What you sow you shall reap.”

Amidst joy and gladness as the HoS cuts the cake to mark his 57th Birthday Anniversary today 25th April 2017.

Responding on behalf of the body of the permanent secretaries, Engr.Lanre Bisiriyu described the celebrant as an amiable and a thorough breed leader , a disciplinarian and factual person who always encourage others to be blessing unto anyone they accost in the cause of their activities.