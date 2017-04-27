Ogun HoS Tasks Workers On Discipline, Service Delivery

Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande, has called on workers to preserve virtues of public service in the discharge of their duties.

Sobande said this during a meeting with members of staff in the Bureau of Lands and Survey, Urban and Physical Planning and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the civil service would ensure that discipline was instilled among all cadres in the service for quality delivery, especially officers that interface directly with the general public, advising workers to always follow due process and instructions of their principals while discharging their duties.

‘’Your business is to be loyal and obedient as long as they don’t run contrary to instructions, I can promise you, no file of disciplinary action will enter into demurrage in my office’’, he said.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Service Matters, Mrs. Funmilayo Bosede, charged the workers to be diligent while carrying out their official assignment, emphasising that no case of gross misconduct or de-service would be tolerated in the State.