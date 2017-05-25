Ogun HoS Tasks Southwest Commissioners On Agricultural Development

The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande has called on Commissioners for Agriculture and other stakeholders in the Southwest States to join hands in achieving a common goal in the development of the sector so as to return the region to its past glory.

Sobande made the call at the meeting of Southwest Commissioners for Agriculture in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said it was time the western region rose to the challenges affecting the country’s economy by improving on food production, adding that investment in agriculture had once given the region wealth in time past and the feat could still be achieved now.

Earlier, the Acting Director General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, said the meeting would rekindle hope and brainstorm on ways of increasing food production that would be enough to feed the region and country at large.

Oyeleye, emphasized on the need to be proactive in tackling challenges of food shortage confronting the country.

“The interesting thing about agriculture and agric-business is that it is a moving train and if we fail to jump in as a people, we’re not only risking being left behind, but indeed the threat of starvation becomes real as we will continue to depend solely on other regions of the country and foreign countries to continue feeding our rapidly growing population,” he said.

In her address, the Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo, said the opportunity to compare notes with other States was apt as the State was willingly to explore opportunities that would further promote agricultural development.

“The need for this meeting cannot be over emphasized and we need to work together to achieve common goal in developing agricultural sector in the western region. We know where we are now, but we need to work towards where we ought to be,” Adebajo said.

She added that the region had a rich heritage in agriculture, saying it was important to collaborate, strategise and act on improving the sector in order to generate wealth and create job opportunities for the teeming youths.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Agriculture, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle, expressed displeasure at the region’s dependence on Federal government and that his State was willing to cooperate with other western States to increase the region’s economy through agricultural development.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, encouraged other stakeholders in the region to take advantage of the meeting to put an end to importation of food items and produce more to feed the nation.

Other Southwest States in attendance, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo, also pledged their support to return the lost glory of the region especially in agriculture.