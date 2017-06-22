Ogun HoS Charges Workers On Developmental Initiatives For Alma Mata

Civil and Public Servants in Ogun State have been enjoined to engender development plans for their alma mata by constantly keeping in touch with the schools towards repositioning them academically and structurally.

The Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande gave this advice during a visit to his alma mata at Saint John’s Anglican Primary School 1 Kuto, Abeokuta, Lisabi Primary School 1 Ijoko, Abeokuta and Saint Peters Anglican Primary School, Abeokuta respectively, as part of activities lined up to celebrate 2017 Civil Service week.

Mr. Sobande said the visit was intended to motivate and encourage pupils and teachers alike towards pursuing excellence in order to attain the peak in the chosen careers.

While advising the pupils at various schools visited to be serious with their studies, Sobande charged the teachers to see their work as avenue to contribute their quotas to the development of academic excellence in the State and the nation as a whole.

He informed that Senior Civil Servants in the State had earlier been directed to visit their various alma mata to encourage the pupils and also give them words of advice that would make them more focused and successful in life, saying, ‘’what you are doing is a kind of sowing of seed, that will contribute to the development of the school, therefore put in your best, so that you can rejoice when the seed grow into a giant tree’’.

Meanwhile, Primary School Pupils across Ogun State have been charged to continue putting in their best in their studies as success could only be earned through hard work and perseverance.

The Ogun State Auditor General, Mr. Sunday Olubanjo who gave the charge when he visited St. Michael Catholic Primary School, Igede-Alaro, Ijebu North East Local Government Area as part of activities marking the 2017 Ogun State Civil Service week, said successes recorded by individuals or groups could only be attributed to hard work and dedication.

Olubanjo said though he did not attend the school for his primary education, he choose it because it is in his constituency “we are here to encourage the young ones who are the future of tomorrow, we have highly successful Civil Servants, some of whom have forgotten their roots, in the wisdom of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led- administration and the leadership of the Service, it was decided that we as senior Civil servants should visit our Alma-mata to encourage the pupils.

‘’Continue to do the right thing always, if it is necessary to punish pupils who are going astray, do so and contribute positively into their development, because what you do today will go a long way in determining what they will become tomorrow,” he said.

Olubanjo enjoined the pupils to be hard working, diligent and stay away from acts capable of tarnishing the image of their families and the school.

“If I can become the Auditor General of the State, you too can become whatever you want to be, that is if you are hardworking and diligent, I was serious with my studies, here is the end result, if you are not hardworking, you cannot become an important figure, study hard, write only what you know, don’t cheat in your exams and ensure you don’t cut corners,’’ he warned.

Earlier, the Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Ademola Talabi thanked the Auditor General for picking the school, despite the fact that he schooled outside the State, calling on old pupils of the school to come and visit the school to encourage the young ones.