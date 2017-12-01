Ogun HOS Charges Trace On Selfless Service

The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande has charged officers of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) to be more dedicated and remain dogged in the discharge of their duties.

Sobande gave the charge at a 2 – day seminar organised by the Corps tagged “Capacity Building in Road Traffic Management; Panacea for Combating Road Traffic Crashes within Ogun State” held in Abeokuta.

He urged the operatives to always display good virtues and ensure that integrity as well as ethic of the profession be their guiding principle, calling on them to always shun any act that could tarnish the good image of the corps and promote safety regulations as well as compliance to traffic in the state.

“I urge you all to invest a lot on your integrity as it determines your future in the cause of your career in life, the perception the people have about you means a lot and should be your centre-focus as it goes a long way at promoting your organization and the government you serve.” He urged.

Sobande advised the operatives to be mindful of their health status, saying they should regularly visit hospital for medical check up considering the rigorous nature of their work.

“You have an extremely demanding job to offer, please don’t always forget about your health, attend hospital regularly for checkup; we need you alive for more quality service in the state”.

He assured them of continuous support of the present administration at enhancing their welfare and providing basic equipment that would promote efficient service delivery.

Speaking earlier, the TRACE Corps Commander, Cdr. Olaseni Ogunyemi explained that the programme was designed to create a platform for training and retraining middle officers of the corps that are next in line for higher responsibilities.