Ogun HoS Assures Of Equity In Career Progression

Public Servants in Ogun State have been assured of equity and transparency on matters concerning their career progression.

The State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande, gave this assurance in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta when he received a Committee Report on the lateral conversion of Nurses in the State Public Service.

Sobande pledged that the State government would always give prompt attention in response to issues affecting workers’ welfare so as to encourage them to be more committed to their duties.

“When issues affecting career progression of public servants are promptly looked into and action taken to address them, officers get elated and encouraged to put in their best,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that a committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Ajibola Chokor, was set up in February, 2017 to see to the numerous issues affecting the career progression of nurses in the State public service.