Ogun HoS, 16 Permanent Secretaries Bow Out Of Service

The outgoing Ogun State Head of Service , Elder Olusola Adeyemi and 16 Permanent Secretaries, have been described as major team players who have contributed their quotas in no small measure to the actualisation of the five cardinal programmes of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration in the State .

This was the submission of Governor Amosun during the send-off programme organized in honour of the retirees at the Arcade Ground, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor, while appreciating Elder Olusola Adeyemi, the 15th Head of Service in the state, maintained that the achievements of his administration depended largely on the cooperation he got from them and other Public Servants, adding that the HoS and the Permanent Secretaries have written their names in gold.

The Governor who commended the retirees for ‘’sacrificing their yesterday for the joy of today’’ called on the remaining civil servants to take a cue from them and brace up for the challenges ahead .

On his part, Elder Olusola Adeyemi, appreciated God for his unfailing love and Grace over him thus far, while appreciating Governor Ibikunle Amosun for appointing him as the 15th Head of Service of Ogun State.

The retired Head of Service used the occasion to charge Civil Servants in the State to continue to uphold the ethics of the service and remain dedicated as God always reward diligence.

Some of the retired Permanent Secretaries are Pharm. Mathew Adewunmi, Dr. Daisi Odeniyi, Engr. Taiwo Lawal, Revd. Ibikunle Onasanya, Alh. Muktar Sobiye, Mrs. Olabisi Akinnuga, Alh. Nurudeen Oyedele.

Others include, Messrrs Adekunle Bammeke, Emmanuel Ofor, Julius Olatoye, Isaac Osunjimi, Muyiwa Adenopo, Tokunbo Owootomo, Ayotunde Kolawole and Abidemi Adelekan.