Ogun Honours Winners Of Kids Cup

Ogun State Government has officially invited and congratulated Winners of the 2017 Channels International Kids Cup, saying it remains committed to youth development through sports, especially at the grassroots.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, gave the assurance at his office in Abeokuta, while receiving the pupils from African Church Primary School, Ota, who emerged Winners at the just concluded youth tournament, held in Lagos.

Receiving the trophy from the team’s Captain during the State’s Executive Council meeting, Governor Amosun, commended the team for their gallantry and outstanding performance just as he gave the sum of N1 million to the team in addition to the N2million cash prize they had won at the competition.

The Governor noted that the victory of the lads was an attestation to the fact that the State remained a force to be reckoned with, in all sectors, appreciating the coaching crew for moulding and inspiring the team to stardom.

While announcing plans by the State to nurture the players to fame, Amosun advised them not to allow their ambition in sports to hamper on their education.

In a related development, members of the Ogun State Cultural Troupe which represented Nigeria at the just concluded Africa Week of UNESCO, held in Paris, France, have been commended for winning the best performing group.

The Governor who received them at the Executive Council meeting appreciated the Troupe for making the State proud and by extension the nation.

Governor Amosun charged them to keep up the good works in order to enable the State maintain it stance as the first in all human endeavours.