Ogun Holds Monthly Sanitation Saturday

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, February 25th, 2017 between 7am and 10am across the 3 senatorial districts of the State.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye stated that human and vehicular movement would be restricted and enjoined members of the public to adhere to the restriction order as anyone who violated the order would be appropriately sanctioned.

The release urged residents to use the period to rid their environs of dirt, warning them to desist from acts that could trigger fire, especially bush burning during the dry season.