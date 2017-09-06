Ogun Has Potentials For Technological Advancement- German Expert

Ogun State has been described as one that is endowed with vast human and natural resources that could aid industrial and technological advancement of the state and the nation at large.

A Short Term Expert from Germany, Dr. Jens Gebhardt made the assertion at the closing ceremony of a training for the first batch of certified trainers in industrial electronics organised by Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) in partnership with the German Dual Vocational Training Scheme held at the Government Science and Technical College, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Gebhardt, said since the State had great potentials in natural forests, mineral and human resources which were pivotal to technological development, his home government was ready to invest in the state to boost technological inclination among youths of the State.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary, Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board, Mr. Samson Aina said government would continue to encourage public-private partnership towards improving the entrepreneurial skill of youths in the State.

Aina who revealed government’s position noted that ‘’the bottom line for enhancing the socio-economic diversification in the world today lies on youths’’, regarding them as the active population that could facilitate technological and vocational development.

He appreciated the efforts of the German Industry and Commerce and OGUNCCIMA for putting together the initiative, adding that it would improve youth productivity and create level playing ground for them to compete favourably with their counterparts in other States.

The Secretary, while urging the participants to put the knowledge acquired from the training into practice, noted that the best way to reciprocate government’s gesture was to achieve self-development through technology towards contributing their quotas to the economic development of the State.

Earlier in her speech, the President of OGUNCCIMA, Chief (Mrs) Adesola Adebutu, said the organisation was committed to improving the livelihood of young people in the State through capacity building in office administration and industrial electronics.

Adebutu represented by the first deputy President, who is also the State Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal, emphasised that the objective of the training was to impact technical knowledge to the workforce in industries, in order to eliminate the skill gap that had hampered their productivity.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr. Anthony Olawoye and Mrs. Mojisola Adenowo commended the initiative which according to them would broaden their horizon in entrepreneurial development towards improving their means of livelihood.