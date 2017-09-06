Ogun Govt. Restates Commitment To Re-Awakening Cultural Consciousness

The Ogun State Government says it would continue to create enabling environment to enhance the rich culture, tradition and heritage of the state in order to be better appreciated and celebrated by the people.

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who made this known at the annual Ojude Oba Festival, in Ijebu Ode, affirmed that the state government was more ready to showcasing the vast potentials embedded in its renowned festivals while others which were yet to be popular would be unearth towards making the state tourists destination of choice.

“For us as a Government, we will continue to create the necessary enabling environment for things like these to thrive. This is something that has come to stay, this is a festival that will outlive all of us,” he said.

Governor Amosun also expressed gratitude to God for giving the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona yet another opportunity to witness the festival notwithstanding speculations on his state of health said ” Let me thank God Almighty for Kabiyesi, Awujale’s life, yes, a lot of us were worried, but we thank God that Kabiyesi is here, hale and hearty, that is why I insisted that kabiyesi must speak and address us, so that everybody will know that kabiyesi is well.”

At the occasion, the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo, as well as his counterpart in Information and Strategy Otunba Dayo Adeneye, said the festival which was notable with the Ijebu people was a rallying point for the indigenes to facilitate development of the area apart from being an avenue to bring together all sons and daughters of the land home and abroad.

In his goodwill message, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, while appreciating the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his support over the years, attributed the success of the festival over the years to God.

“Your Excellency, I must thank you for your support over the years, you have been there, you supported me, God will support you too,” the monarch said.