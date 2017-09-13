Ogun Govt. Orders Registration Of Poultry Farms, Others

The Ogun State government has directed all poultry farms of more than two hundred and fifty (250) birds, hatchery operators, live-bird markets and poultry processing facilities in the State to register with the Ministry of Agriculture in accordance with Animal Disease Control Act 2004.

The registration which commences immediately and in collaboration with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PANOG) Ogun State Chapter according to the Honourable Commissioner of Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo would allow the State to have updated database of the poultry farmers and other value-chain operators for better control of Zoonotic and endemic diseases in the State.

Mrs. Adepeju also said that the registration would also put into focus farms that are entitled to compensation in case of outbreak of Zoonotic diseases like the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza.

She therefore solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders for a thorough and successful registration process warning that defaulters would be made to face the full weight of the law or risk closure of such farms in the event of disease outbreak caused by their negligence.