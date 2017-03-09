Ogun Govt Moves To Reduce Cost Of Production In Industries

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says his administration is putting necessary measures in place to enable investors in the State to source their raw materials locally towards reducing the cost of production.

The Governor who disclosed this at the Official Commissioning of Ota Brewery Upgrade at Sango Ota, urged the investors to support his administration for a mutual beneficial relationship that would ultimately translate into the realization of its agenda on Agricultural Production and industrialization.

Amosun explained that the proactive measures taken by his government has endeared the state to the heart of prospective investors, which had propelled great influx of investors to the State in the last six years.

While commending the Nigerian Breweries for the multibillion naira expansion, the governor expressed delight at the fact that over 50% of the raw materials used by industries are locally sourced, saying this would reduce the cost of production and invariably reduce the market price.

In his speech, the Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo represented by Chief Abraham Idowu Akanni implored government at the state and at the Federal levels to adopt policies and strategies that would improve the investment climate, reduce the cost of doing business thereby enhancing commercialisation in Nigeria.

The Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu commended the State Government for providing enabling environment for business, saying the State has been re-positioned as an investment haven.