Ogun Govt Gives Soft Landing On Land-use Charge

Ogun State Government has given considerations to members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) the State Chapter, on payment of the 2016 Land Use and Amenities Charge.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Adewale Oshinowo gave the reprieve while responding to misconceptions and grievances expressed by the members of the association at a meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Ministry, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oshinowo said any member of the association that had paid ground rent and tenement rate in 2016 would be exempted from paying the 2016 Land Use and Amenities Charge as tenement rate and ground rent have been harmonized as the new charge.

He however made it clear that those who have not paid for ground rent and tenement rate in 2016 would have to pay Land Use and Amenities Charge for 2016, while the payment of tenement rate and ground rent in respect of 2017 financial year would not be recognized.

Oshinowo maintained that the commencement date of 2016 for the payment of the charge remained sacrosanct, urging them to fully support the successful implementation of the policy in the State.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Vincent Dosumu, had pleaded on behalf of MAN that they should be given the opportunity to commence payment in 2019, saying the notice to commence payment in the last quarter of 2016 was too short.

While urging government to always work hand in hand with them, Dosumu pledged the support of the association to the policy, saying they remained committed to people-oriented policies that would enable government give back to the people of the State.