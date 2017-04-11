Tuesday , 11 April 2017
Ogun Govt Commences Construction Of 7.5km Road, Assures Timely Completion

The Ogun State Government has commenced the construction of a six lane road along Enugada-Ajitadun-Mokola-Adatan-Ake in Abeokuta with the assurance to complete all ongoing road projects in the state.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, gave the assurance in Abeokuta while monitoring the demolition exercise to pave way for the road project, saying that the road would be 7.5km stretch.

Governor Amosun who reaffirmed that his administration would not abandon any project, said more developmental projects that would   benefit citizens would be embarked upon.

Speaking with newsmen, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, appreciated the people for not resisting the demolition exercise, saying that it was a clear demonstration that the people support the developmental project  government was bringing to the area.

On his part, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, informed that the sum of N8bn had been earmarked for compensation on all its road projects out of which N2bn had already been disbursed.

Arc. Adegbite further said government has compensation plans for owners of houses that were being demolished, informing that not less than N1m had been disbursed to affected residents for temporary relocation.

Mr. Sina Akinpelu and Mrs. Monsurat Akinbile, residents in the affected areas said it was a welcome development as the road construction was long overdue as it would add value to their property but urged government to fast track the compensation plan as well as ensure timely completion of the road.

At the scene of the exercise residents were seen working hand in hand with government officials as they removed the roofing sheets, planks and other valuable items before the demolition team moved in.

