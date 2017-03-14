Ogun Govt Charges NNL Board Members On Fair Play

As the 2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) gets underway, the Ogun State government has urged the new board of the League to ensure equity and fair play towards restoring the confidence the people reposed in them.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape gave the advice while speaking at a Forum organised by the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun state chapter in Abeokuta.

Afuape said ‘’the restoration of confidence through equity and fair play is necessary, when one considers the near crisis that characterized the completion of the Group B2 of the league, last season’’.

He maintained that since the league was the link between the premier and amateur cadres, it became imperative for the management of the league to embrace transparency and fair play in its dealings.

The Commissioner said the State government would be delighted to see that there was a level playing ground for all football Clubs, reiterating government’s support for the team.

Afuape challenged the management and players of the Club to justify government’s investment by doing well in the league.