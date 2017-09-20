Wednesday , 20 September 2017
Ogun Government Counsels Parents As Schools Resume

September 19, 2017 in Ogun News Leave a comment

ogun-state-new-logoAs public and private schools in Ogun State resume for 2017/2018 academic session, parents and guardians whose children are yet to return to school have been advised to release them for academic activities as work had begun in earnest.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, Alhaji Sefiu Rasheed who stated this during monitoring exercise to some schools in Obafemi Owode and Odeda Local Government Areas of the State, enjoined parents and guardians who are yet to release their children to do so as  no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the schools curricular were covered before the end of the session.

‘’My advice is that parents should endeavour to release their wards to school because they have resumed and commenced academic activities in earnest,’’ he said.

Rasheed who was accompanied by some Directors in the ministry, expressed satisfaction at the turnout of teachers and students, saying some schools had already concluded welcome tests while others have commenced academic activities.

At the Olorunkole Grammar School, Kajola in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, about 70 percent of the student population met on ground were seen receiving lessons.

Other schools visited by the Permanent Secretary and his entourage included; St. James Primary School Kajola, Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Osiele, Community Nursery & Primary School Morekete and Aminat International College, Obantoko all in Odeda Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Education, Science & Technology, Mr. Bayo Adeyemi has frowned at the non-challant attitude of some parents to the education of their children.

Adeyemi who stated this while monitoring students’ resumption for the first term of 2017/2018 academic session in Sagamu, Odogbolu and Ikenne Local Government Areas, cited an instance where parents and guardians were checking the placement of their wards and children to their new schools on resumption day, describing the situation as uncalled for, as the step ought to have been taken weeks earlier.

‘’These lists were pasted two weeks ago, seeing parents just checking for their children’s names is not ideal. I will advise them to let the education of their children be upper most in their minds.’’ Adeyemi said.

Schools visited by the Special Adviser included, Remo Secondary School, Sagamu, Methodist Comprehensive College, Sagamu, Community Grammar School Odogbolu and Odogbolu Comprehensive High School, Odogbolu.

