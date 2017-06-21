Ogun Flags Off Sale Of Fertilizer

In line with the Federal Government’s efforts at improving food production, the Ogun State government has flagged off the sales of NPK-20-10-10 fertilizer at subsidized rate of N5,500 per bag.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo said the product would be available to genuine farmers across the State as she made symbolic distribution at the Ministry Warehouse, Asero, Abeokuta.

“This intervention will increase food production because it will make our farm lands more fertile. It has been made available at all agric ware houses across the State. Farmers are encouraged to make adequate use of this opportunity,” Adebajo said.

The Chairman, Asero Farmers Association, Mr. TanimolaSunday, appreciated both the Federal and State Governments for the support and said the sales of fertilizer was timely as it would increase farmers’ yield.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association, Ogun State Chapter, has appealed to the State Government to support farmers by providing more farm implements to boost food production.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr. Adeniyi Akinbode, said it was important to have access to land clearing equipment as it has been one of the major issues slowing down food production in the State.

Responding, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo, assured the association that all hands were on deck to provide more implements “we know mechanised farming can increase the yield, we are working day and night to ensure farmers can work with ease and make maximum profits. Be assured that we are interacting with cassava off takers, so that there can be ready markets immediately you harvest.”