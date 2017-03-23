Ogun Farmers Begins Harvest Of Cassava

In a bid to ensure adequate food supply, farmers in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State are ready to harvest over 120 hectares of cassava farm.

The Director of Agriculture, Yewa North Local Government Area, Mr. Sunday Adewunmi made this known during a media chat with newsmen in his office at the Council’s Headquarters in Ayetoro.

Adewunmi said Farmer Cooperative Societies which included Ifesowopo Group, Imala, would harvest 30 hectares of cassava farmland, Agro Terra group, Joga-Orile, 35 hectares while Ibukun Olu Farm Society, Isa-Ope, would harvest 20 hectares of farmland.

He added that the State government had provided farm equipment like plough and harrow to farmers in the area at a subsidized rate while they also got cassava stems, seedlings, fertilizer and soft loan at lower interest rate.

Also speaking in an interview, the Chairman, All Farmer Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Isokan, Yewa North Local government area, Mr. Mutairu Ashamu, commended the State government for its support, assuring of proper monitoring of beneficiaries to achieve its set objectives.

The Chairman, Irepodun Farm Group, Mr. Tunde Adegbite on his part, also appreciated the State government for making fund and farm implements available for farmers, adding that they have formed themselves into different cooperative societies so as to access loan from Microfinance banks.