Ogun Evolves Strategy To Fast Track Construction Approvals – Comm.

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs Ronke Sokefun says the ‘One Stop Shop’ programme of the Ogun State government will fast track construction approval especially for intending industrialists and investors.

Mrs Sokefun made this known at her office in Oke-Mosan while receiving the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investments and One-stop shop programme, Mrs Babi Subair.

The Commissioner said the initiative would further boost the ease of doing business in the state when it was fully implemented.

‘’The Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning has the capacity to process special applications within seven days, all things being equal. The one-stop shop initiative would deal with all the core issues confronting people in processing construction approvals,’’ Sokefun said.

On her part, Mrs. Subair said the One-stop Shop initiative would look into all the grey areas that could delay the issuance of construction approval documents, promising to collaborate with all relevant agencies for successful implementation of the programme.

Mrs. Subair described the initiative as the standard practice that would attract more investors to the State as well as reduce the bottleneck confronting investors in processing their documents.

‘’The initiative would make things easier for the investors when transacting business with the Ogun State government and thus make the State first choice investment destination for industrialists in line with the world best standard practices,’’ she said