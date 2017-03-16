Ogun DPRS Charged On Enhanced Statistical Planning Process

Directors of Planning, Research and Statistics (DPRS) in Ogun State and Local Government Councils have been charged to recommend appropriate steps that would stimulate statistical capacity and enhance the planning process in the State, Local Government and Tertiary Institutions.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Adewale Oshinowo gave this charge while welcoming participants at a NEEDS Assessment Seminar organised by the Ministry of Finance for Directors in Charge of Planning, Research and Statistics at the State and Local Government levels.

The Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Funmilayo Dada said, for State Statistical Planning System to be effectively implemented, stakeholders must discuss together to achieve sustainable development at the grassroots and urban centres.

Oshinowo noted that the seminar would identify relevant skills gap and shortage in the Civil Service with the aim of addressing challenges of raising the level of productivity in the State.

‘’It is imperative to note that productivity is a measure of how well resources are combined and utilized to accomplish specific desired results,’’ he said.

He urged them to take advantage of the seminar to improve on statistical delivery through close collaboration with relevant agencies.

Mr. Olakunle Ogunsanya, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Hospitals Management Board, who spoke on behalf of the participants appreciated the State government for the seminar, saying the essential role of record keeping in achieving government mission cannot be over emphasised, calling for proper funding of the sector.