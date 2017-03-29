Ogun Donates N1m to Family of Driver Shot Dead by Customs Officers

The Ogun State government has donated N1 million to the family of Sauban Koleosho, also known as Onila, a driver, who was recently allegedly shot dead by men of the Nigeria Customs Service along Kobape road, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Customs operatives had reportedly shot at the driver on the suspicion that he was carrying smuggled bags of rice in his car..

Making the donation on behalf of the state government in Abeokuta yesterday, Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa said the donation was to take care of some of the immediate needs of the wife and children of the slain driver, pledging that government would pursue the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I assure you that we will not rest until the perpetrators of the killing are brought to book. We shall do everything within our power to ensure that this family gets justice”, the SSG added.

While maintaining that government would not encourage smuggling and other acts of economic sabotage, the state scribe urged security agencies to always carry out their activities with utmost civility to prevent such occurrence in future.

Responding, the widow, Mrs. Zainab Koleosho thanked government for the gesture and appealed for further assistance for the education of her four children.