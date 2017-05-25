Ogun Donates N1m To Ajidara Family

The Ogun State government has donated N1m to the family of a popular actor and retired Civil Servant, Prince Adesina Adesanya popularly called Pastor Ajidara who died recently from a kidney related disease at the age of 62.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr.Taiwo Adeoluwa, who made the donation on behalf of the State government in Abeokuta, regretted that the actor died just when government was informed about his ill health and was making efforts to support him.

“We were not aware of his illness until about 48hrs to his death. We were making efforts to contact his colleagues when the unfortunate news of his death filtered in”, the SSG said.

The State Scribe described him as an illustrious son who contributed in no small measure to the development of the State and the theatre industry in Nigeria.

Responding, a colleague of the late actor who is also the chairman of his burial planning committee, Mr. Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr. Latin, said colleagues of the actor deliberately didn’t seek help from government when he was ill because government had done a lot to assist them in the past through various interventions.

He further disclosed that they had raised over N3m and were preparing to fly him out of the country for medical treatment when he died.

He however appealed to government to fast track the payment of his gratuity and other entitlements to cushion the effects of his death on the family.

Also speaking, daughter of the deceased, Mrs. Adedayo Ogunsina, thanked the State government for the gesture, noting that it would go a long way in giving her father a befitting burial.