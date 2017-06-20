Ogun Deputy Governor Expresses Satisfaction With Road Projects

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga has expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far by contractors handling various on-going road and flyover projects across the State.

Onanuga who stated this while inspecting some roads and flyovers in Ogun East and Ogun Central Senatorial Districts in company of some members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries in Ministries and Agencies of government, commended the expertise of workers on sites, saying government would always insist on ”Ogun standard”.

She urged contractors to expedite action on the projects so as to meet up with the deadline, saying government would not give room for any delay that may affect their delivery as expected.

Onanuga noted further that all on-going roads and other developmental projects that would be of immense benefits to citizens of the State would be completed before the expiration of the present administration.

She appreciated residents of the areas for their patience and cooperation, assuring them of government determination to provide ‘’Ogun Standard’’ roads, with modern facilities such as, street lights, medians, walk ways, drainages, among others that would stand the test of time.

Earlier, the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, appreciated the level of work done so far on Ijebu-Igbo flyover, urging the contractors not to relent in order to meet the delivery date.

The Elese of Ilese, Oba Oluremi Owolabi Obayomi, commended Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration for improving the socio-economic development of the area by embarking on the constructing of Ilese township roads, saying government mission to rebuild the State had impacted positively on the entire State.