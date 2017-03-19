Ogun Contributes 40 Percent Mining Resources In Nigeria-Amosun

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has affirmed that the State possesses about 40 percent of mining resources in Nigeria.

Amosun disclosed this at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders in the mining sector organised by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in conjunction with the Ogun State Government held at the June 12 Cultural centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Governor, who said that status had made Ogun the leading state in mining sector in the country, regretted that the state had not been fairly treated in terms of what was accruable to it from the Federal purse in relation to what the State contributed to the nation in the non-oil sector.

He assured of his administration’s support and cooperation in the development of the Mines and Steel industry, calling on the Federal government to carry the state along in its policies on the issuance of mining license to operators.

Amosun said that the mining sector had great potentials in terms of contributions to the Gross Domestic Product especially employment and wealth creation, adding that the welfare and condition of the people in the areas where mining activities were taking place must be put into consideration.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi had affirmed that Ogun State remained the leading state in terms of mining and bitumen resources in the nation, but emphasized the need for the Federal and state governments to synergize towards maximising the opportunities in the mines and steel sector to enhance the nation’s economy.

The Minister added that the Federal government took cognisance of the potentials of the state in the area of mining as the state ranked best in the comity of states where Quarry activities thrived, assuring that all the mining related challenges affecting the state would be addressed.

In his welcome address at the meeting, the State commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru said that the meeting was to bring together stakeholders in the mining industry to exchange ideas on the best ways to maximize the potentials presented by the naturally endowed resources in the state.

In their separate goodwill messages, the representatives of Dangote group, Lafarge Africa as well as Quarry and Mining association affirmed the leading roles of the State in the sector.