Ogun Completes Airlift Of Pilgrims

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has completed the airlift of all its intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia contrary to reports in some quarters that the last batch of pilgrims from the State had missed the Hajj.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji AbdullHakeem Kalejaiye leading the delegation, said 206 Pilgrims left Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday at 3:11p.m Nigerian time aboard Flynas Airline and arrived Madinnah International Airport at 8:47p.m.

He said the board had achieved the feat notwithstanding the speculations by mischievous elements on the trip to the Holy land by the State Pilgrims which Kalejaiye attributed to timely intervention by the State government in securing visas for the pilgrims from Saudi embassy.

The board puts total number of pilgrims from the state to this year’s Hajj at 1025.