Ogun Commissioner Identifies Measure For Ensuring Safety In The South West

State Governors in South Western Nigeria have been charged to establish Community Safety Office in their various local government areas as veritable means of safeguarding lives and property of citizens.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bashorun Adebola Adeife, who gave this charge during a media-chat with newsmen in his Office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said when established, such Offices should be manned by indigenes of the communities as they are closer to the people.

Adeife explained that importance of Community Safety Office cannot be overemphasised as it would guarantee the security of lives and property in the region, adding that it would also serve as a source of gathering and disseminating information to the police and other security agencies for tackling crimes.

‘’If the Community Safety Office can be established, strengthened and regulated in all the South Western States, we can be rest assured that lives and property of the people would be safeguarded. The security personnel that will be engaged by the communities are closer to the people at the grassroots and are bond together with the same culture, language,’’ he submitted.

While commending the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led-administration in Ogun State for giving priority attention to security, Adeife tasked other governors in the region to take a cue from Amosun, saying no meaningful investment would be made in an atmosphere that is not secured.