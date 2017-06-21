Ogun Commissioner Harps On Prompt Refund Of Loans

The Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Mr. Gbenga Adenmosun has enjoined co-operators across the State to always ensure prompt refund of loans so as to give others the opportunity to benefit from the scheme.

The Commissioner disclosed this at a rally organised by the Yewa South Branch of the Ogun State Cooperatives, marking the International Cooperative Day.

Adenmosun said since the survival of cooperative societies majorly revolved around loan taking and repayment, hence the need for members to take prompt repayment of loans serious as it was also crucial to the socio-economic well-being of members.

He cautioned that failure to keep to the terms of agreement in refunding loans to cooperatives for others to benefit would definitely defeat the purpose for which they were set up.

‘’I want to advise all co-operators across the State to desist from defaulting in refunding their loans. Your delay will definitely affect and prevent others from benefiting which will have serious adverse effect on their socio-economic development,’’ he said.

While assuring all co-operators especially in Yewa South Local Government Area of the State of government’s commitment to develop their localities, Ademosun noted that Ilaro-Owode road had been earmarked for construction as part of projects to be executed by the present administration to enhance socio-economic activities in the area.

Earlier, the President of Yewa South Branch of OGSCOFED, Alhaji Dara Adekunle, appreciated government for its support, explaining that cooperative societies across the State had contributed immensely to socio-economic development of the State.