Ogun Commences Second Phase Of National Immunization Plus Days

The Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board in conjunction with development partners in the health sector will commence the second round of the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDS) on Saturday May 6 to Tuesday May 9, 2017 across the State.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye stated that the campaign was targeted at children between 0-5 years.

It further indicated that the exercise would be carried out by House-to-House Vaccinating Teams, Transit Teams saying other routine antigens would be given at the fixed posts (Government Health Facilities).

The release enjoined members of the public to cooperate with the health workers when they visit their areas, highlighting some of the targeted places to include schools, markets, religious houses, motor parks among others