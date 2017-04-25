Ogun Charges Pilgrims On Prompt Payment Of Hajj Fare

Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has charged all successful intending pilgrims who took part in the recent screening preparatory to the 2017 holy pilgrimage to Makkah and Medina to complete their initial payment of N1,000,000 (One Million naira) as the total hajj fare deposit between Friday 5 and Friday 12 May, 2017.

A statement signed by the Board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Abd- Hakeem Kalejaiye, enjoined the intending pilgrims to take note of the new deadline and effect payment without delay as no further extension would be granted.

It advised the intending pilgrims not to make cash payments to any unauthorized person, saying all payments should be made through the Board’s accredited banks