Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Headlines
Home / Ogun News / Ogun Charges Pilgrims On Prompt Payment Of Hajj Fare

Ogun Charges Pilgrims On Prompt Payment Of Hajj Fare

April 25, 2017 in Ogun News Leave a comment

Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has charged all successful intending pilgrims who took part in the recent screening  preparatory to the 2017 holy pilgrimage to Makkah and Medina to complete their initial payment of N1,000,000 (One Million naira) as the total hajj fare deposit between Friday 5 and Friday 12 May, 2017.

A statement signed by the Board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji   Abd- Hakeem Kalejaiye, enjoined the intending pilgrims to take note of the new deadline and effect payment without delay as no further extension would be granted.

It advised the intending pilgrims not to make cash payments to any unauthorized person, saying all payments should be made through the  Board’s accredited banks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


× 1 = eight

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top