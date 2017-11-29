Ogun Charges Motorists On Accident Free Yuletide

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga has charged motorists operating within the state to always obey traffic rules and regulations towards ensuring accident free Yuletide season.

Onanuga, who was represented by the State Head of Service Mr. Abayomi Sobande made this known at the 2017 Ember Months Campaign tagged; “Right to Lives on the Highways is Not Negotiable”, organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at Asero, Abeokuta.

She enjoined motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, avoid overloading as well as unnecessary over speeding which had been adjudged as major cause of road accidents in the country, reiterating that the present administration would not relent at providing necessary roads infrastructure among other gadgets towards ensuring safety of lives and property on the roads.

Speaking earlier, the FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele, said the Corps would continue to thrive at promoting safety on the roads through aggressive monitoring of public motoring across the state, explaining that its roads campaigns were mainly aimed at collaborating with government at all levels towards enforcing compliance to rules and regulation.

He commended the Ogun State Government at protecting the lives of people especially for supporting and providing requisites gadget for effective operation of all traffic agencies in the state.