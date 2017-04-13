Ogun Celebrates Ambassador Folarin As A Role Model

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has described the appointment of the immediate past Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Dr. (Mrs.) Aderonke Folarin, as an Ambassador by the Federal government as an attestation that the State was blessed with abundant human resources.

Governor Amosun said this at the send-off dinner organised in her honour, held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

Governor Amosun who was represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, said Folarin deserved the new appointment as she had proven her worth through various positions she held as a Civil Servant and a Politician.

While wishing her the best in her national assignment, Senator Amosun enjoined the new ambassador to keep the flag flying and be a good representative of the State.

In her response, Dr. (Mrs.) Folarin, expressed gratitude to Senator Ibikunle Amsoun for giving her the opportunity to serve and for honouring her with the dinner, advising civil servants in the State to be focused, hardworking and professional in their various fields so as to sustain the standard of the service.

Earlier in her opening speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Ajibola Chokor, thanked God for placing the new ambassador on a higher pedestal, praying that God would grant her good health and strength to serve her father’s land in the new calling.