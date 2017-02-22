Ogun Canvasses Strong Partnership For Southwest Zone

Institutionalizing strong partnership among member States has been identified as key strategy for rapid development in the southwest Zone.

Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru disclosed this at the 2017 South West Governance Innovation Conference organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in Abeokuta.

Otunba Ashiru noted that stakeholders in the region must identify their strengths, opportunities and synergize to exchange ideas on best ways to move the region forward.

He noted that the partnership established by Ogun State among its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was responsible for the success recorded in the World Bank report of 2014 on ‘’Ease of doing Business’’ which moved the State from its 36th position to one of the best five.

The Commissioner said since inception of the present administration, the State had carried out various reforms conceived to boost economic growth by targeting the informal sector and particularly changing the perception of investors to see themselves as partners in progress.

According to him, the Government also evolved a strategy to develop Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), by making available N1Bn Ogun State Government and Bank of Industry joint venture fund which made loans available at single digit interest to entrepreneurs with over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs created through the scheme in the last five years.