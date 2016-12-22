Ogun Calls For Review Of Federal Allocation

Ogun State Government has called on the Federal Government to review its revenue sharing formula arguing that it remained second on the log of revenue generating States in terms of non-oil revenue contribution to the Federal purse.

The Secretary to the State Government, Barr.Taiwo Adeoluwa made this call while addressing pressmen on the money accrued to the State from the Paris Club excess deduction shared by the Federal Government among the states.

According to him, the State Government got 10.6 billion naira from the Federal Government which was not commensurate with the State’s monthly contribution to the Federal purse.

“Ogun has always been short-changed in terms of revenue allocation; we are not getting a fair deal in revenue sharing. We should be given what is commensurate to our non-oil contribution to national purse”, He said.

He gave the analysis of the money to be paid to its workforce as N 5.5billion for 6month arrears of deduction, N 6billion for gratuities from November 2012 to January 2014 and N1billion as severance allowance of past public office holders in the State, totalling N12.5billion .

Adeoluwa said that the State Government added N1.9bn from the State savings to the amount to make up the balance, pointing out that the disbursement covered Public and Civil Servants in both the State and Local Government out of which 2,429 retirees would benefit from the gratuity that would be paid.