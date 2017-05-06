Ogun Assures Hoteliers Of Condusive Business Environment

The Ogun State Government has assured operators of hotels and other hospitality outfits in the State of friendly and conducive environment as its policies would enhance business growth.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa gave the assurance today while playing host to members of the State branch of Hoteliers Association of Nigeria at his office in Abeokuta.

Adeoluwa who described the association as major partners in the “mission to rebuild’’ agenda of the present administration, urged them to continue supporting government by paying their taxes and levies promptly.

The State Scribe noted that some of the issues the association had with government in the past would have been resolved if there had been regular interface.

Speaking earlier, President of the Association, Prince Olufemi Egbodofo, pleaded with the government to harmonize all levies and taxes to avoid over burdening its members especially in the face of the current economic challenges.

In another development, the Association of Retired Chief Executive Officers and General Managers of Ogun State Government Parastatals and Agencies, have commended the State government for its various developmental programmes and policies which they noted have impacted greatly on the well-being of the people in the State.

Responding, Barr. Adeoluwa promised that inspite of the widely acknowledged progress and successes recorded so far, government would not relent in its effort to further transform the state and make it a force to be reckon with in the comity of States