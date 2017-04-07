Ogun Assures Citizens Of Good Harvest This Year

Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo has assured people of the State good harvest this year, as adequate measures have been put in place to help farmers boost food production.

Adebajo gave this assurance while addressing press men at the Ministry’s conference room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The commissioner said in spite of the constant change in weather conditions, the ministry would take advantage of the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) to reduce climate-related risks and enhance food production.

“We know that high percentage of Ogun State population are rural dwellers and are involved in farming. Agriculture is the foremost human enterprise which is highly vulnerable to extreme weather effect and rainfall, hence the need to let the public know the implications of SRP on food security,’’ Adebajo said.

Adebajo said it was important to intimate the populace in order to take advantage of the season, explaining that heavy rainfall was predicted and that it would be dry between July and August this year and that raining season would end in November in most local government areas in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Tree Crops, who doubles as Desk Officer, Climate Change in the Ministry, Mr. James Oyesola, said the heavy rainfall would enable farmers have direct access to water supply, saying that rainfall would boost food production, advising fish farmers to take caution to avoid losses especially in the peak of the raining season.