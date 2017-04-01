Ogun Assembly Tasks Ministry On Monthly Stipends To Baales

The Ogun State House of Assembly has called on the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to streamline the payment of monthly stipends to recognized Baales across the State to enhance their performance at the grassroots.

The Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Olusola Sonuga, gave the charge during a tripartite meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs led by the Commissioner, Chief Jide Ojuko, and some Baales from Ewekoro Local Government Council Area.

Sonuga said the review became imperative to further promote peace and unity among community heads, charging them to continue to be custodian of culture and tradition of their various communities.

The Committee Chairman, in company of members including Honourables Ganiyu Oyedeji, Akinpelu Aina and Israel Jolaosho, stressed that the Assembly was committed to making relevant legislations that would further reposition the State to attract more local and foreign investors, counselling the traditional rulers to resolve issues of cultural and linage dichotomy in their communities so as to create room for lasting solution to the non-inclusion of some of them in the payment of the monthly stipend.

In his response, Ojuko, represented by the Director of Chieftancy, Mr. Dolapo Adewunmi, promised that the Ministry would soon commence registration for all recognized traditional community heads (Baales) with a view to accommodating the genuine ones who were left out as well as checkmating the proliferation of illegal village heads across all Local Government Council Areas.

The Commissioner clarified that the non- inclusion of some Baales in the monthly payment was not limited to Ewekoro Local Government alone but also to other Councils in the four divisions of the State, assuring that the situation was being addressed by government as the traditional rulers were being regarded in high esteem.

He explained that the Ministry was saddled with the responsibility of disbursing fund to the four traditional councils in the State for onward distributions to all the traditional rulers in their respective councils with the supervision of the Local Government Councils.

Earlier in their separate submissions, the Baales of Adeagba, Chief Olufemi Olatidoye and that of Lapeleke, Chief Olusesan Akinremi sought for an immediate review of the mode of payment of their monthly stipends so as to allow all recognized Baales benefit from government gesture to enable them cope with challenges of overseeing their respective domains.